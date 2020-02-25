Hilton Worldwide's all-suites brands—Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton—in 2019 collectively opened more than 120 hotels, according to the company. Combined, they now have a footprint of more than 1,100 properties across the United States, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean.

Embassy Suites, which finished second in BTN's 2019 Hotel Survey for upper-upscale brands, in 2019 continued its Atrium Refresh renovation program, with more than 75 percent of its hotels featuring interiors that are less than six years old. The program is on track for completion in 2020. A new Homewood Suites in Santo Domingo marks not only the brand's Caribbean debut but also its 500th property. In 2019 the brand also completed its Take Flight initiative to modernize hotel common areas. The fast-growing Home2 Suites, which topped the 2019 Hotel Survey for upscale extended stay, opened its San Francisco North hotel, which used modular construction. The brand is expected to open about 90 hotels in 2020, including its 400th property.

Additional 2019 openings for Embassy Suites include Knoxville Downtown in Tennessee and the Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center in Arkansas; openings for Homewood Suites include Chula Vista Eastlake outside San Diego and in Georgia the Savannah Airport hotel; and openings for Home2 Suites include the Denver Downtown Convention Center and Charlotte Uptown.

The Hilton all-suites brands signed 40 new deals in the fourth quarter, ending the year with a pipeline of nearly 590 properties.