American Airlines will cut international capacity by 75 percent beginning Monday through May 6, including almost all service to Europe and Asia, due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak, the carrier announced.

Among the remaining service will be one daily flight between both Dallas-Fort Worth and Miami and London Heathrow as well as three flights per week between Dallas-Fort Worth and Tokyo Narita. American also will continue short-haul international flying to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and certain markets in northern South America.

In addition to the suspensions already announced to Europe, American will phase out flights to Heathrow from each New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, Boston, Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Los Angeles over the next week to re-accommodate passengers and its crew. Flights to Heathrow, Dublin and Manchester from its other hubs—Charlotte, Philadelphia and Phoenix—will end more quickly, as the airports are not gateways approved by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Other suspensions as of Monday include service from Los Angeles to both Auckland and Sydney and several South American routes, including:

Service from both JFK and Miami to Rio de Janeiro and Georgetown, Guyana

Service from each Dallas-Fort Worth, JFK and Miami to São Paulo

Service from Dallas-Fort Worth and Miami to Santiago, Bogota, Lima and Guayaquil and Quito in Ecuador

Service from Miami to Brasilia and Manaus in Brazil as well as Barranquilla, Cartagena, Cali, Medellin and Pereira in Colombia

American noted that more reductions could come if it gets additional waivers to slot rules.