United Airlines on Dec. 7 will begin making Covid-19 tests available for travelers to 10 destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The option will be open to travelers flying from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Aruba; Belize City; Guatemala City; Lima; Nassau, Bahamas; Panama City; Roatan, San Pedro Sula and Tegucigalpa in Honduras; and San Salvador, El Salvador. Two weeks ahead of their flight, United will contact travelers with instructions on how to order a self-collected, mail-in test costing $119. Travelers can take their test within 72 hours of departure, and Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory's San Antonio lab will process them and provide results within 48 hours of the test being mailed, according to United.

United has worked with officials in all countries to ensure that both residents and visitors will be allowed entry with a negative test, according to the carrier.