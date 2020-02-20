Accor reported year-over-year growth in 2019 for its three key performance indicators as well as its revenue, which increased 3.8 percent on a like-for-like basis to €4.049 billion. Also on a like-for-like basis, occupancy during the same period rose by 0.6 percentage points, average room rate was up 0.7 percent, and revenue per available room increased 1.7 percent.

The company's fourth-quarter results were similar or softer, with year-over-year growth in occupancy by 0.6 percentage points, a decline in ADR of 0.3 percent, and RevPAR up by 0.6 percent.

For the year, the only region to report a year-over-year RevPAR decline was Asia-Pacific at 0.9 percent, primarily due to the performance of Mantra, the Australian hotel company Accor acquired in 2018. Mantra saw a "worsening environment in Australia, resulting in a €150 million impairment." South America led all regions with a 12.3 percent RevPAR increase, while the Middle East and Africa along with North America, Central America and the Caribbean reported 0.9 and 0.7 percent increases, respectively. Europe, Accor's largest market with 45.5 percent of its rooms, posted a 2.6 percent RevPAR increase.

After adding a record 45,108 rooms on an organic basis during 2019, Accor finished the year with a portfolio of 739,537 rooms across 5,036 hotels, for a room-count increase over 2018 of 5 percent. As of Dec. 31, the company's pipeline consisted of 208,000 rooms across 1,206 hotels. About 76 percent of this room supply is in emerging markets.

Asia-Pacific accounts for 31.4 percent of Accor's rooms, making it the company's second-largest market. Accor's earnings report noted that the effects of the COVID-19 virus currently impacting the region were too hard to measure, but that the company in the future would provide additional information.

